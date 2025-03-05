Andhra CM to leave for New Delhi on Mar 5 for private, official programmes

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a private event and also take part in official engagements.

Before embarking on his journey, the CM will visit Penamaluru MLA B Prasad’s residence at Poranki near Vijayawada.

“Following his (Naidu) visit to Prasad’s residence, Naidu will start from Gannavaram (Airport) for New Delhi and reach the national capital by 1.30 pm on Wednesday,” said an official release.

After completing his engagements in New Delhi, the CM will travel to Visakhapatnam by 9.30 pm on Wednesday to attend the book launch of D Venkateswara Rao on Thursday.

Following the event, Naidu will depart from Visakhapatnam at 1.30 pm on March 6 and is expected to return to New Delhi by 4 pm.

Later, at 5.30 pm on Thursday, the TDP leader will participate in a conclave organised by an English news channel at Bharat Mandapam.

After staying overnight in New Delhi on Thursday, he will return to Amaravati on March 7, it added.