Andhra CM to meet PM Modi in Delhi, sign Google deal

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sign a major agreement with tech giant Google.

According to a TDP press release, "CM Chandrababu leaves for a two-day visit to Delhi… Naidu will be reaching Delhi today and will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is scheduled for 4.45 pm today." During the meeting, the chief minister is expected to invite PM Modi to attend two major upcoming events being organised by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The first is the ‘Super GST–Super Savings’ programme proposed to be held in Kurnool, which aims to highlight the union and state governments’ initiatives in promoting "financial prudence and efficiency" through next-generation GST reforms, the release said.

Naidu will also invite the prime minister to the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The summit is expected to bring together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the world to explore new avenues of collaboration and investment in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his visit, the TDP chief will also attend the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Department and Google on October 14.

The deal is expected to be formalised between 10 am and 12 pm on Tuesday. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also expected to be present, the release added.