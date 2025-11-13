Andhra CM to participate in India-Europe roundtable meeting in run up to CII Partnership Summit

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to participate in 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth' roundtable meeting on Thursday in the run up to the 30th CII Partnership Summit to be held for two days from November 14.

The roundtable meeting will focus on green shift, sustainable innovation, and European investments.

Later in the day, the CM will hold meetings with delegates from Taiwan, Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, followed by meetings with representatives from SPP Pumps Ltd, ReNew Power, Balaji Action Buildwell, Murugappa Group, Joule Group, and Hero Future Engineers.

In the evening, Naidu will attend Vizag Economic Region event, followed by a CII National Council special meeting.

"On Thursday, the chief minister will participate in the Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth. The discussions will focus on the green shift, sustainable innovation, and European investments," said an official press release on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the CM met with Amit Kalyani, vice chairman, Bharat Forge in Vizag, and reviewed arrangements for the summit.

The summit aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the summit on Friday.

The southern state is aiming to ink several large scale agreements in the realms of green energy, IT, electronics, automobiles, space, defence and tourism, and position Visakhapatnam as a global trade gateway on India's eastern coast.

"Visakhapatnam is all set to host the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025, jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure the summit's grand success," the release said.

Through this event, Naidu is determined to convey 'Invest in Andhra Pradesh' message to the world while the theme of the summit is 'Partners in Progress-India's Road map to Viksit Bharat 2047'.

As many as 100 foreign delegates are expected to participate in the event, which will feature roundtable sessions, thematic discussions, project launches and foundation stone-laying ceremonies.

In the run up to the event, Naidu started holding meetings with the representatives of various companies from Wednesday to showcase investment opportunities across sectors and regions of the state.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in the inauguration of Andhra Pradesh pavilion on the inaugural day, which is expected to be attended by businessmen Yusuff Ali, Baba Kalyani and Karan Adani.

A discussion on technology, trust and trade will succeed the inaugural session and in the afternoon Naidu will address 'AI for Viksit Bharat' session, explaining how AI can accelerate Andhra Pradesh's economic growth.

Later, Andhra Pradesh will sign a deal with Singapore representatives to launch direct flight services between Vijayawada and the city state, the release said.

On Friday evening, the CM will participate in 'Reimagining Public Finance Summit' organised by the Andhra Pradesh Finance Department.

Later, he will meet the vice chairman of the Sanjiv Goenka Group and lay the foundation stone for a new Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam, followed by a dinner in honour of company representatives, government officials, and invitees.

On the final day of the summit, November 15, Naidu will lay foundation stones for projects by Raymond, Sri City and Indosol.

He will also meet with delegations from Bahrain, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan.

"In the afternoon, he will inaugurate the Centre for Frontier Technologies of the World Economic Forum, followed by the foundation stone laying for a Google project," the release said.

After a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony, Naidu will address a press conference summarising the outcome of the summit. PTI STH KH