Andhra CM to pay tributes to Pahalagam terror attack victim in Vizag

Amaravati, April 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to receive the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli, a Pahalgam terror attack victim, and pay tributes at Visakhapatnam around 10 pm on Wednesday, official sources said.

Mouli was one of the 26 people shot dead at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday. His mortal remains are expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport around 10 PM.

"CM Naidu will collect the mortal remains of JS Chandra Mouli and will meet his family members at Visakhapatnam airport," the sources told PTI.

Naidu will first leave for Ammanabrolu village in Bapatla district at to pay homage to late TDP worker Veeraiah Chowdary, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday and console the bereaved family members.

"Thereafter, he will travel by helicopter to Gannavaram Airport and from there proceed to Visakhapatnam," said the source.

The CM returned to the state after a five-day European holiday, followed by busy meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI STH SA