Andhra CM to personally adopt 250 poor families under poverty eradication programme

Amaravati, Jul 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he will personally adopt 250 impoverished families in Kuppam under the poverty eradication programme P4 or Public Private People Partnership (PPPP).

On March 30, Naidu had launched the ‘P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme, which aims to lift families out of poverty by connecting them with mentors.

Under P4, affluent people who commit to uplifting the poor are designated as ‘Margadarsis’ (mentors) and the beneficiaries as ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (golden family).

P4 encourages the wealthiest 10 per cent of society to adopt and guide the poorest 20 per cent towards economic stability.

“CM announced that he will adopt 250 Bangaru Kutumbams (poor families) in Kuppam,” said an official press release, adding that Naidu has unveiled a logo for P4.

Further, the CM noted that his family members will also join him in adopting poor families under P4.

He directed officials to actively involve the Telugu diaspora across the world and the corporate entities in the P4 programme.

Naidu stressed the target of having 15 lakh 'bangaru kutumbams' adopted by mentors by August 15 while officials apprised him of the adoption of over 5.7 lakh poor families and registration of 57,503 mentors so far.