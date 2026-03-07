Andhra CM to unveil statue of Potti Sriramulu on March 16

Amaravati, Mar 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil a 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu here on March 16, marking the leader's 125th birth anniversary.

Sriramulu had undertaken an indefinite fast demanding creation of a separate Telugu state from the then Madras state.

He died on December 15, 1952 after fasting for 58 days, a sacrifice that led to the creation of Andhra state.

“On the 125th birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu on March 16, CM Chandrababu will unveil his bronze statue,” said Minister S Savitha in an official release.

The statue to be called the ‘Statue of Sacrifice’ will be installed on a 6.8-acre land parcel in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Savitha inspected the statue at Thulluru village in Amaravati today.

