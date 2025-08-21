Andhra CM to visit New Delhi; will discuss development issues with Nirmala Sitharaman

Amaravati, Aug 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Thursday evening. He will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 22, and also attend a leaders' forum.

The chief minister will leave for New Delhi at 6 pm from Gannavaram Airport.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu will discuss key development initiatives being undertaken by Andhra Pradesh and seek financial support from the Centre, an official release said.

The CM is expected to request the allocation of central funds under initiatives such as SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) and Purvodaya scheme, which is for the all-round development of some eastern states and also Andhra Pradesh.

Later at 5 pm on Friday, the TDP supremo will attend a leaders' forum at a private hotel.

Following these engagements, the CM will return to Andhra Pradesh on Friday night itself, the release added. PTI STH KH