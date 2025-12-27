Andhra CM to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Dec 28

Amaravati, Dec 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 28.

According to the itinerary shared by the government, the Chief Minister is scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 9 am and reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by 11 am on Sunday.

"Naidu will visit the divine Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 28 and spend nearly three hours inside the temple premises from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm," said an official press release on Saturday.

He will leave Ayodhya at 3 pm and return directly to Vijayawada, said the release.

This will be his (Naidu's) second visit to the temple, after attending last year’s Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. PTI MS ROH