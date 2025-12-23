Andhra CM unveils vision to catapult Amaravati as top quantum computing hub

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday unveiled the state's Quantum Vision to catapult the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, which will host the Quantum Valley, as one of the world's top five quantum computing hubs.

Addressing thousands of students virtually, the chief minister underscored that the southern state will work towards developing next-generation skills, create thousands of high-value jobs, adopt a product-centric approach, develop all types of quantum computers and achieve a complete supply chain in manufacturing quantum computers.

"Andhra Pradesh Vision: Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh will not follow, we will lead...everybody is prepared to produce quantum computers in Amaravati. Almost all 80 per cent or 85 per cent component partners are ready," said Naidu.

Within two years, the quantum computers will be produced in Amaravati, and added that if anybody wants to launch any knowledge company or technology, they have to come to Amaravati, the CM expressed confidence.

Further, Naidu promised a Rs 100-crore award to anybody who bags a Nobel Prize in quantum computing for their research carried out in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, he advised students to shun traditional thinking in favour of innovation and a product-based future. PTI STH ADB