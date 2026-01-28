Andhra CM urges Centre to secure release of nine fishermen from Bangladesh

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged the union government to take immediate diplomatic steps to secure the release of nine fishermen from Vizianagaram district who were arrested by the Bangladesh Navy.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naidu requested intervention through the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs to ensure the safe release of the fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat.

"I request the union government to initiate diplomatic discussions with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the early and safe release of the fishermen on humanitarian grounds," Naidu said in the letter.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the fishermen had inadvertently crossed international maritime boundaries due to adverse weather and sea currents during a deep-sea fishing expedition.

He said the mechanised boat from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour had set out at 4 am on October 13, 2025, with nine fishermen on board.

The Bangladesh Navy took the fishermen into custody, and the incident came to light on October 22 after the crew of another fishing vessel in the area informed authorities, Atchannaidu added.

The minister said the chief minister responded immediately after the matter was brought to his attention, considering the distress faced by the fishermen’s families.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 13 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and 122 from West Bengal are currently in detention in Bangladesh.

As the process of mutual release is already underway, Naidu requested that the matter be resolved swiftly from a humanitarian perspective, Atchannaidu said.

The minister added that the state government is in constant coordination with the Centre and stands firmly with the affected families to ensure the fishermen’s early return. PTI MS STH SSK