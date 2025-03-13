Andhra CM urges MLAs to achieve 10,000 rooftop solar power unit installations

Amaravati, March 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged MLAs to achieve the target of installing 10,000 rooftop solar power units in their respective constituencies.

Addressing the Assembly, the CM encouraged legislators to promote the benefits of solar power units among the people in their constituencies to ensure wider adoption of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a central government solar power scheme.

"Everybody can produce power, and people can become both producers and consumers of electricity, with the opportunity to sell surplus power back to the grid," Naidu said, highlighting the advantages of solar energy.

The TDP supremo emphasised that Andhra Pradesh must gain a first-mover advantage in adopting solar power and set a target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar power units across the state by 2025.

Furthermore, he noted that the government aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments in renewable energy to achieve 160 GW of green power through solar, wind, pumped storage, and bio-energy, among other initiatives.