Andhra CM urges NDA alliance leaders to make PM Modi's visit a success

Amaravati, Oct 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed ministers and leaders of the NDA alliance to spare no effort to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state a grand success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra on Thursday for multiple engagements, including inaugurations and foundations for a string of projects worth Rs 13,430 crore, and to participate in the ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ event in Kurnool.

“I have directed all ministers and NDA alliance leaders to work together and ensure that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh is a grand success,” said an official press release, quoting Naidu.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among leaders and administrative officials for the success of PM Modi's visit to Srisailam and Kurnool.

He said the visit would mark the beginning of a new, auspicious era for the sacred Srisailam temple and reiterated the state's commitment to developing the region into a major spiritual and tourism destination.

Naidu instructed alliance leaders to coordinate from the village level to ensure smooth conduct of the Prime Minister's engagements.