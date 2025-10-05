Andhra CM urges officials to utilise 'Purvodaya' scheme to boost agriculture, allied sectors

Amaravati, Oct 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to utilise the central government's 'Purvodaya' scheme to boost agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

'Purvodaya' scheme is meant for the all-round development of some eastern states and Andhra Pradesh.

"The state government must make use of central government's Purvodaya scheme to develop agriculture and allied sectors," said Naidu in a press release issued late on Saturday night.

During a review meeting on agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture departments at his camp office, the chief minister stressed the need for value addition across these sectors to enhance income for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Naidu directed officials to study both domestic and international market trends and encourage farmers to cultivate high-demand crops to ensure remunerative prices.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen farmers producer organisations (FPOs) by linking them with food processing companies, noting that priority would be given to food processing units in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks proposed in all 175 Assembly constituencies.