Andhra CM urges youth to seize govt opportunities, focus on entrepreneurship

Amaravati, April 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday emphasised that the nation’s future rests with the youth and urged them to take full advantage of government opportunities.

Addressing students at a private college here, Naidu encouraged them not to settle for jobs but to focus on establishing their own firms.

"The youth hold the power to shape the destiny of our nation and with determination and innovation they can build a stronger and more prosperous India," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch Amaravati construction works on May 2 making a greenfield capital city an 'unstoppable development' project a major reality for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu asserted that Amaravati would soon emerge as a hub for quantum technology, transforming it into an innovation valley, boosting the state’s profile globally across multiple technological fields.

Promising holistic regional development, Naidu announced projects like Visakhapatnam Metro Rail and industrial hubs in Rayalaseema and others that would transform Andhra Pradesh into an 'economic powerhouse' by 2047.

Naidu further announced that Google will establish a major center in Visakhapatnam, transforming the city into a 'global data center hub'.

