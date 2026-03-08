Andhra CM voices concern over 'protocol breach' during President Murmu's West Bengal visit

Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the alleged protocol violation in West Bengal during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit and emphasised the necessity to uphold the dignity of the country's highest constitutional office.

He said the office of the President represents the dignity of the Republic and must always be treated with the highest respect and courtesy.

In a post on X late on Saturday, Naidu said, “Deeply saddened to see the anguish of Rashtrapati. The office of the President represents the dignity of our Republic and must always be treated with the highest respect and courtesy." He further said that in a vibrant democracy, constitutional institutions stand above politics and it is the collective responsibility of all leaders to uphold their sanctity.

President Murmu had expressed displeasure and anguish over alleged protocol lapses during her recent Siliguri visit, citing a last-minute venue change for the Santal conference and the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her reception. PTI MS ROH