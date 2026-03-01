Andhra CM vows to make Amaravati best 'justice city' in India

Vijayawada, March 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said his government is working to establish Amaravati as the best 'Justice city' in the country.

Addressing a symposium on mediation, the CM requested Chief Justice of India Justice (CJI) Surya Kanth's cooperation for this endeavour.

"We are developing our Praja Rajadhani, Amaravati, as a modern justice city, an integrated ecosystem where courts, judicial training academies, mediation centres, legal services institutions and residential facilities for judges come together within a cohesive framework," said Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu urged the CJI to set up a national judicial academy in Amaravati and promised to extend cooperation.

To encourage alternative dispute resolution, Naidu promised to increase the compensation for successful mediation cases to Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 for unsuccessful cases as well.

He said quick justice will enable faster development.

On the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, the CM said the city's development is being supported by 29,000 farmers who have voluntarily pooled their land.

Further, he expressed confidence that India will emerge as the top country in the world by 2047.

Besides the CJI, Supreme Court Judges JK Maheshwari, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, PS Narasimha, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi. PTI STH ROH