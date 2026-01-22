Andhra CM wraps up WEF meet in Davos, leaves for Hyderabad

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday completed his four-day tour of Davos, Switzerland to participate in the WEF meeting and has embarked on his return journey.

The chief minister is expected to reach Hyderabad at 8.25 am on Friday and reach Amaravati around 11.30 am, an official release said.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has completed his Davos visit and embarked on his return journey to home country. He is expected to reach Hyderabad tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8:25 am," the release said.

In four days, the CM attended more than 36 programmes in the Swiss city, including meeting representatives from Israel, UAE and Switzerland.

Naidu also met ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal, Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna and 16 more top business executives.

Further, he also showcased the success Andhra Pradesh achieved in the fields of green energy, technology, Artificial Intelligence, agriculture and tourism, among other activities, the release said. PTI STH KH