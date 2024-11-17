Andhra CM's brother Rammurthy Naidu's body laid to rest at native village in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (PTI) The funeral rites of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's younger brother N Rammurthy Naidu were held at Naravaripalle village in Tirupati district on Sunday.

Along with Chandrababu Naidu, his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Telugu actor and Rammurthy Naidu’s son Nara Rohith and other family members took part in the funeral programmes at their native village Naravaripalle.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan also attended the funeral, besides several other politicians and leaders.

Rammurthy Naidu succumbed to health complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

His mortal remains were flown to Tirupati Airport on Sunday around 9 am from Hyderabad and later shifted to Navavaripalle by road.

Ramamurthy Naidu represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh between 1994 and 1999. PTI STH KH