Andhra CM's constant call for population growth amid high unemployment is 'ridiculous': Cong

Amaravati, Mar 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress leader N Tulasi Reddy on Monday criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for repeatedly urging people to have more children despite rising unemployment and a livelihood crisis, calling it "ridiculous".

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Reddy alleged that a lack of livelihood opportunities is driving youth towards drug addiction.

"Naidu repeatedly advocating for having more children to increase the population is ridiculous… at a time when there is no livelihood or employment for people in the state and the country, especially the youth," Reddy claimed.

According to the Congress leader, the sentiment to provide employment and livelihood to locals is rising globally, while circumstances have also arisen where Indians are returning from the USA and other countries, leaving their jobs.

Highlighting high unemployment, illiteracy, and poverty in Andhra Pradesh and India, he remarked that the country ranks poorly on both the happiness and hunger indices.

He observed that comparing India to developed countries such as Japan is "foolish", as those nations face an aging crisis along with a declining population and shrinking youth demographic.

It makes no sense to fear a situation like Japan’s. It is a developed country with a population of just 12 crore, while India leads the world with 144 crore people, Reddy claimed.

He further contended that Japan has a population density of only 340 people per square kilometer, whereas India stands at 488. In contrast, China has a density of 151, the US 38, and Russia just nine, he added.

Noting that India accounts for 18 per cent of the global population but occupies only 2.4 per cent of the world’s landmass, Reddy urged Naidu to "reconsider his stance on population growth". PTI MS STH SSK KH