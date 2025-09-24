Andhra commissions 10 medical colleges under PPP model for rapid execution

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced Public Private Partnership model to commission 10 medical colleges for rapid execution, higher quality standards and wider health care access.

The TDP-led NDA government observed that this move is aimed at addressing long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh today announced a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to commission 10 medical colleges for rapid execution, higher quality standards, and wider healthcare access," said a press release.

According to the government, 17 new medical colleges were sanctioned earlier with an estimated investment of Rs 8,480 crore. However, only Rs 1,550 crore (18.2 percent) was spent over four years up to June 2024, leaving 11 colleges non-operational.

As the balance Rs 6,152 crore was unspent, it would risk a 15-year completion timeline at the previous pace, said the press release.

On coming to power, the NDA alliance government released Rs 787 crore after June 2024 to revive stalled works and has now adopted the PPP model to ensure time-bound completion and improved service delivery, it said.

As part of this plan, 10 medical colleges will be developed and operated under the PPP mode for speed, quality, and statewide access, complementing ongoing government efforts to operationalize sanctioned institutions.

Estimated savings include Rs 3,700 crore in development costs and approximately Rs 500 crore per year in operations and maintenance through private-sector efficiency and shared investments will be obtained under the PPP mode, the release added.

Under PPP development, Andhra Pradesh will stand to get 110 additional under graduate (MBBS) seats annually for its students under the seat sharing pattern of 75 convenor quota (general) seats per 150-seat college, yielding 11 extra state-quota seats per college versus prior structures.

With patient first commitment, these colleges will offer out-patient department services, free diagnostics and free in-patient services of 70 percent beds under PMJAY, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and others, while paid service applies to 30 percent in-patient beds with market-rate diagnostics for paid patients.

Likewise, PPP model will offer technological and quality upgrades to these medical colleges, offering Artificial Intelligence-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and digital health records with collaboration opportunities for reputed medical institutions to elevate academic and clinical standards, among other benefits.

Andhra Pradesh has expanded to 36 medical colleges with 4,046 under graduate seats by 2024-25, up from six colleges and 650 seats in 1995-96, driven by both government and private sector participation, said the press release.

Inspite of this growth, delayed capital execution left 11 sanctioned colleges inoperative as of June 2024, necessitating course correction through targeted funding and a PPP-led delivery model to meet immediate demand and quality benchmarks, said the press release.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the shift to PPP model of development closes the funding-execution gap with administrative sanctions contrasted against low historical utilization across multiple colleges.

It said that the model enables time-bound commissioning while reducing fiscal pressure on the exchequer through shared risk and lifecycle efficiencies.

By channelling private sector capabilities towards construction, equipment, and operations and maintenance, the state accelerates delivery and ensures continuity of quality clinical services, said the press release.

The seat-sharing pattern under PPP model enhances access for Andhra Pradesh students through increased convenor quota allocations while partnerships with reputed institutions enable improved pedagogy, research exposure, and residency training in modern facilities with advanced technologies, it said.

Scalable PPP campuses will expand to underserved regions, ensuring a broader distribution of medical education and specialist services, the press release added. PTI STH SA