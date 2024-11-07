Andhra Cong chief Sharmila protests 'high' power tariff in state

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Thursday protested against the ruling NDA government in the state for allegedly hiking power tariffs under the guise of adjustment charges.

The APCC president held a lantern rally from the party office in Vijayawada to Indira Gandhi circle and questioned if people had to live in darkness due to the inflated charges.

"The NDA accused YSRCP government of burdening people with Rs 35,000 crore but they are also following the same model by imposing a burden Rs 17,000 crore," Sharmila said in a release.

Observing that there was no difference between the erstwhile YSRCP government and the present NDA government in the state, she questioned why should people bear the brunt of alleged mistakes committed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and purchase power at an exorbitant price.

Sharmila alleged that the government is collecting 40 per cent more in the name of adjustment charges.

She said people rejected YSRCP and voted the NDA to power and it is an injustice that they (NDA government) are also burdening people with the hike in power charges. PTI STH ADB KH