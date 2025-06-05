Andhra Congress chief demands time for DSC examination applicants

Vijayawada, Jun 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila criticised Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh for rushing the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment process, alleging it caused mental agony to a few lakh aspirants.

Sharmila said that giving only 45 days between notification and exam was unjustified, leaving over 3 lakh candidates stressed about completing vast syllabus within limited time.

"This is not a Mega DSC (as told by the minister), it is a Deceptive DSC," she said in a press release, urging Lokesh to act compassionately and address the serious concerns raised by distressed unemployed youth.

Despite candidates sending repeated letters, the government showed no empathy, which Sharmila termed as reflection of the NDA coalition government's 'dictatorial tendencies and administrative apathy'.

She criticised Lokesh's claim that postponement demands were politically motivated, adding that it exposed the government's haste and lack of understanding of ground realities.

The APCC Chief urged the government to grant 90 days' preparation time and consider holding exams in a single-district, single-paper format, rejecting normalisation system.

