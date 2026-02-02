Andhra Congress chief launches yatra to 'save' MGNREGA

Bandlapalle (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Monday launched a yatra from here in Anantapur district “to save MGNREGA”.

The APCC chief expressed grave concern over alleged deliberate attempts by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to dilute MGNREGA scheme by replacing it with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Grameen (VB G-RAM-G) scheme.

"MNREGA was born in Bandlapalle as a promise to the rural poor. Diluting a guaranteed right and replacing it with uncertain scheme is an attack on the livelihoods of millions. Through this yatra, we will take the voice of Upaadi Haami (MGNREGA) workers to every corner of Andhra Pradesh," said Sharmila in a press release.

Titling her tour as ‘Upaadi Haami Parirakshana Yatra’ (MGNREGA protection tour), Sharmila has started a state-wide journey initiative that will traverse Andhra Pradesh over the coming weeks, exactly from the place where the original scheme was launched under the UPA-1 when her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the CM of united Andhra Pradesh.

Her yatra will seek to mobilise rural communities, MGNREGA workers, and job card holders to defend the employment guarantee programme that has 'ensured livelihood security for crores of families and remains a cornerstone of rural welfare'.

According to the opposition leader, MGNREGA empowered rural households by guaranteeing dignified work and timely wages.

She warned that recent policy changes threaten to weaken this hard-won right, said the press release.

While MGNREGA is a legally guaranteed right to work, VB G RAM G does not assure employment to the needy, undermining the very principle of job security, she said. PTI STH ADB