Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila slams Union Budget, cites injustice over SCS omission

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y S Sharmila on Saturday denounced the Union Budget 2025-26, claiming it did a "great injustice" to the state, particularly with the omission of Special Category Status (SCS).

Sharmila pointed out that while Bihar received the lion's share of allocations, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, despite having 21 MPs, was unable to secure any significant benefits for Andhra Pradesh.

“Severe injustice meted out to the state (Andhra Pradesh) in the Union Budget… Bifurcation promises were set aside and no special allocations were made to backward areas,” said Sharmila in a press release.

She pointed out that the budget ignored key projects for the state, such as the metro rail, the Kadapa steel plant, and special industries for Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, APCC Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji criticised the budget, stating that it fails to benefit common people, the middle class, and women.

While the government boasts about income tax exemptions, Sivaji noted the lack of mention of deleted GST tax rates, among other disappointments.

However, V Murali Krishna, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh commended the budget as progressive and growth-driven with a roadmap to strengthen agriculture, MSMEs, startups, healthcare and infrastructure.

“The increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh is a significant relief for the middle class, boosting savings and increasing disposable income, supporting the government’s objective of uplifting household sentiments and spending power of India’s rising middle class,” said Murali Krishna.

Andhra Pradesh Chambers president P Bhaskar Rao stated that the Union Budget introduced measures aimed at boosting consumption, with a focus on five to six key sectors to drive economic growth.

“We welcome the new income tax slabs. IT exemption was increased to 12 lakhs, which was not expected. This will ease the burden on the middle-class and put more money in the hands of the middle class, improving consumption,” said Rao.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari emphasized that the budget addressed the aspirations of crores of Indians..

“The budget presented today by Nirmala Sitaraman is a budget that will spur growth, development and above all supports the middle class, who have always felt left out of the Indian growth story,” she said in a post on X.

Further, BJP leader and Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme chairman Lanka Dinakar praised the decision to exempt duty on 36 life-saving drugs, calling it a positive step, along with other measures. PTI STH ROH