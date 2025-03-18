Andhra Congress criticises CM Naidu's support for three-language policy

Amaravati, March 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji on Tuesday expressed surprise at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s endorsement of the three-language policy, while the YSRCP emphasized that language should be a personal choice and a matter of necessity.

On Monday, Naidu had defended the three-language formula, arguing that language serves as a tool for communication rather than a barrier.

“While people across the country are strongly opposing the forced imposition of Hindi, it is surprising that Naidu is supporting the three-language formula,” Sivaji told PTI.

He pointed out that the formation of Andhra Pradesh as the first successful linguistic state was a significant milestone and questioned Naidu’s stance.

He also criticized several decisions of the BJP-led central government, such as the three-language policy, delimitation, farm laws, GST, and demonetization, which he claimed went against the federal spirit.

In the backdrop of Hindi being taught in the southern state’s schools over the past several decades, the Congress leader said time is ripe to introduce Telugu as a mandatory second language in the Hindi-speaking states for the benefit of Telugu-speaking people.

“Naidu should write a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting the installation of Telugu milestones and signboards on National Highway in Hindi-speaking states,” said Sivaji.

During the recent Kumbh Mela, the absence of Telugu sign boards caused great inconvenience to Telugu people, he said, calling for Telugu signboards in Ayodhya as well.

Furthermore, he urged the central government to ensure that all railway stations in Hindi-speaking states have signboards in Telugu, facilitating ease of travel for Telugu-speaking citizens.

Meanwhile, YSRCP general secretary G Srikanth Reddy emphasized that language is a matter of personal choice and necessity and individuals should have the freedom to communicate in a language that best serves their needs and preferences.

“In a diverse and democratic society like ours, language should not be a matter of compulsion. It should be a choice that aligns with an individual’s comfort, profession, and social interactions,” Reddy stated.

He stressed that no language should be imposed on people and citizens should have the right to choose a language based on their will, convenience, and practical requirements.

Naidu’s support for the three-language policy and these reactions come amidst ongoing controversy over alleged Hindi language imposition between Tamil Nadu and the Centre.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan also weighed in on the issue during the recent Janasena formation day celebrations.

He had criticised Tamil Nadu's opposition to Hindi. PTI STH ROH