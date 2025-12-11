Andhra court remands two YSRCP leaders over involvement in double murder

Macherla (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded YSRCP leaders P Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother P Venkatrami Reddy to judicial custody in connection with the murder of two TDP leaders.

Gurazala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) BLN Jagadeesh said the case relates to the May 24 murder of TDP leaders J Venkateswara Rao and J Koteswara Rao from Gundlapadu village in Palnadu district.

"Pinnelli brothers (Ramakrishna Reddy and Venkatrami Reddy) listed as A6 (sixth accused person) and A7 (seventh accused person) the double murder case have been remanded for 14 days by the court after they surrendered before it today," Jagadeesh told PTI.

The deceased, Venkateswara Rao and Koteswara Rao, were allegedly ambushed and killed on May 24 while returning from a wedding in Nakkagudem in Telangana, police said.

Assailants in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly rammed the motorcycle being ridden by the TDP leaders and were later attacked with stones leading to their death, investigators described this as targeted assault.

Jagadeesh said that former Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother were shifted to Nellore district Jail.

He noted that the Supreme Court had earlier cancelled their bail and directed them to surrender within two weeks, prompting their appearance in the Macherla court. PTI MS STH ROH