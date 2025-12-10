Andhra court slaps 10 years of imprisonment on two people for marijuana trafficking

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) A court here has handed out two persons each 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a marijuana trafficking case, DRI officials said on Wednesday.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on them, the officials added.

Directorate of Revenue Inteligence (DRI) officials said that the case pertained to a seizure of 1,400 kg of cannabis concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehile heading towards Hyderabad. The officials intercepted the vehicle near Eluru, a release from the agency said.

It observed that cannabis was transported in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. DRI noted that the court found both the individuals guilty of participating in a well-planned conspiracy to transport marijuana.