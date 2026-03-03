Andhra cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 23

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 3 (PTI) One more person died in the firecracker unit blast that occurred here in Kakinada district on February 28, taking the toll to 23, an official said on Monday.

"One more person died at 2.33 pm today (Tuesday)," Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), J Narasimha Nayak, told PTI.

The powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal took the lives of 20 people on the day of the blast, and three more persons succumbed while undergoing treatment.

One more person is in a critical condition, while five are stable, Dr Nayak further said. PTI STH ADB