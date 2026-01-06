Andhra CRDA approves over 700 jobs, pensions to orphans, marina

Amaravati, Jan 6 (PTI) The 57th CRDA meeting headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Nadu on Tuesday ratified over 700 jobs in the authority, approved extending welfare pensions to orphans in the capital region and the development of a marina by Krishna river.

The approved posts in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) pertain to various cadres and if needed the government will fill these posts from outside the ranks of government officials also.

"The CRDA approved the ratification of 754 posts in CRDA," said an official press release, detailing the decisions.

As beneficiaries below 18 years of age are not eligible for welfare pensions, the CRDA has decided to relax this restriction in the case of seven minor orphans in the greenfield capital region, who are expected to receive Rs 5,000 as monthly pension.

Further, Naidu called for the development of the Krishna River front in Amaravati to promote tourism, resulting in the CRDA deciding to develop a marina under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in one-acre land.

The CM directed officials to call for tenders to develop the riverfront, including the construction of jetties, tourism boats, food plazas and landscape works by formulating a master plan for the riverfront development.

According to the TDP supremo, both sides of the Krishna River should be developed as tourism spots.

Further, Naidu directed officials to take steps for the financial development of both Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and CRDA.

Moreover, he said the Qatar model should be studied to develop a sports city in Amaravati capital region and called for all ongoing projects in Amaravati region to be completed as per schedule, the press release added. PTI STH SA