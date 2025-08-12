Andhra CRDA proposes projects worth Rs 81,317 cr for Amaravati, invites tenders for Rs 50,552 cr

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed works worth Rs 81,317 crore for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, with tenders already issued for projects valued at Rs 50,552 crore.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of Amaravati’s construction at the secretariat, in a meeting attended by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors.

“CRDA has proposed works worth a total of Rs 81,317 crore for the construction of the capital city. Currently, it called tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore,” said a release.

Officials informed the CM that construction work has commenced on 74 projects, covering housing, public buildings, roads, ducts, flood control measures, and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the TDP supremo ordered the officials to complete Amaravati constructions in ‘record’ time. PTI STH ROH