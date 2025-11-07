Andhra cricketer Shree Charani credits seniors, ACA support for India's world cup win

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team member N Shree Charani on Friday said the experience and efforts of senior players played a vital role in shaping women’s cricket in India, which recently lifted the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup.

Addressing a press conference at the Mangalagiri stadium, she said the Andhra Cricket Association's (ACA) support and its training were crucial in her rise to the national team.

“Though the hard work and experience of former players went unnoticed, we are reaping the fruits of their efforts as we are more visible today because of them," said Charani.

The Andhra cricketer, who also represents Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, recalled that her cricketing journey began on the streets with her uncle’s guidance. “Initially, my father was hesitant, but later he supported me completely,” she said.

Reflecting on the World Cup campaign, she said, “We faced many challenges and consecutive defeats but bounced back to win the final. Lifting the trophy was an unforgettable moment.” Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Shree Charani, who called on him at his camp office along with former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore and a 1,000 sq ft residential plot in Kadapa," said an official release.

Besides, he offered her a Group-I rank job in recognition of her contribution to the team.

The slow left arm orthodox bowler, who also plays for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women's cricket teams, shared her world cup winning experience with the CM.

"The Indian women's cricket team has proven its capability by winning the cup, emerging as an inspiration for all women sportspersons, the CM said in the release.

The team won its first global trophy -- the 50-over World Cup -- beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the Kadapa-born cricketer was received at the Gannavaram Airport amid pomp and fanfare by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president K Sivanath, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and others. PTI STH MS ROH