Andhra delegation visits KSRTC office to study 'Shakti' Scheme

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh government visited the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Central Office on Friday to study the various public services with a focus on the 'Shakti' Scheme offered by the corporation.

The team visited the Shantinagar Bus Terminal and engaged with women passengers to learn about their experiences with the free travel initiative under Karnataka's Shakti Scheme.

The team also held discussions with the Karnataka Minister for Transport and Muzrai, the Vice Chairman of KSRTC, the Secretary to the Government's Transport Department, and the Managing Director of KSRTC on the successful implementation of the Shakti Scheme.

The press release issued by the KSRTC stated that the Andhra Pradesh delegation gained valuable insights into the measures the corporation has taken to ensure the scheme's success.

The team from Andhra Pradesh included Ministers Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Anitha Vangalapudi, Gummidi Sandhya Rani and senior officials.

According to the press release, the team also visited Depot-2 in the Bangalore Central Division of KSRTC to observe the various services offered to the public by the corporation.

The Managing Director of BMTC and the Directors (P&V) of KSRTC were present during the visit. PTI JR SSK KH