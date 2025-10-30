Andhra Deputy CM assures full, immediate compensation to farmers hit by cyclone 'Montha'

Avanigadda (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday assured that every farmer affected by Cyclone 'Montha' will receive full support and compensation.

Touring the cyclone-hit Avanigadda constituency, Kalyan highlighted that crops were damaged across 1.38 lakh hectares, including 46,000 hectares in Krishna district, affecting nearly 56,000 farmers severely.

“Every farmer who suffered losses due to Cyclone Montha will be fully supported. I urge them not to lose hope,” said Kalyan in an official press release.

Kalyan credited the state government's preparedness for reducing the cyclone’s impact, noting that meticulous planning and swift response helped minimise damage effectively.

As a precaution, 1.16 lakh people were shifted to rehabilitation centres with proper arrangements made to ensure comfort, food, and medical assistance throughout their stay.

He addressed the losses suffered by tenant farmers and promised to raise the matter with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for necessary compensation and relief.

Post-cyclone relief measures, including sanitation and chlorination drives were launched to prevent epidemics, he added.

Preliminary assessments revealed nearly 270 km of roads damaged, clearance operations around 1,500 villages were affected, and over 21,000 personnel were deployed for large-scale sanitation and drainage operations.

Kalyan said the state will seek central assistance after the preliminary report on cyclone damage.