Andhra Deputy CM calls for Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board to protect Hindu faith

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday called for the establishment of a Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board with the consensus of all stakeholders to safeguard Hindu faith and practices.

His remarks come in the wake of the recent findings by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the accused persons who supplied ghee to Tirupati temple had allegedly produced 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee worth over Rs 251 crore.

Of this quantam, the SIT noted that over 37 lakh kg worth Rs 137 crore was allegedly supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) through Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd and others were used for preparing sacred laddus.

"Protection and respect for our faith cannot be negotiable... and it's high time we establish the Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board with the consensus of all the stakeholders," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

He said that the TTD holds deep spiritual significance for the global Hindu community, describing it as a sacred sojourn beyond a pilgrimage destination. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is not just a pilgrimage center but a sacred spiritual destination of deep significance.

Kalyan noted that the Tirupati laddu is more than a sweet--it symbolises shared emotion and faith, reflecting collective belief as devotees share it with everyone alike.

Nearly 2.5 crore devotees visit Tirumala every year and that when the sentiments and practices of Hindus are mocked or undermined, it shatters the devotion of millions worldwide, he added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu criticised Kalyan for his remarks.

Calling them politically motivated, he said it was to divert public attention from key issues.

Rambabu alleged that Kalyan, who now speaks about Dharma and faith, remained silent during several tragedies, including the death of six devotees in the Tirupati stampede, seven in Simhachalam temple in Vizag, and nine in Kasibugga in Srikakulam.

The YSRCP leader questioned why the "self-proclaimed protector of faith neither visited the grieving families nor offered condolences", accusing him of lacking basic compassion expected from a public leader.

He further alleged that when 1.89 lakh kg of cow meat was seized from a TDP leader's cold storage in Visakhapatnam, Kalyan maintained silence without issuing any condemnation.

"Oh my God, the great Sanatani warrior Kalyan finally crawls out of his hibernation, not for justice, not for truth, not for Dharma, but to dance to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's propaganda drums. What a joke," Rambabu said in a post on 'X'.