Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for simpler gift card balance recovery

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday urged e-commerce platforms to prioritise simplicity, transparency, and fairness, specifically addressing the difficulty users face when attempting to recover the balance from expired gift cards.

Advertisment

Kalyan pointed out that while adding money to an Amazon gift card is a straightforward process, recovering funds from an expired gift card is a completely different experience.

"While putting money into the Amazon gift card, the process is seamless and straightforward. Simply enter your card or UPI information, and the transaction is complete. However, this is not the same while recovering balance from an expired gift card. Users must contact customer service, explain their situation and go through a lengthier and complicated procedure,” he said in a post on X.

Tagging e-commerce giant Amazon, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the RBI, Kalyan questioned why a simple solution couldn’t be implemented where any unused balance could be automatically refunded to the linked bank account.

Advertisment

“This would save time and prevent users from losing their gift card voucher funds. E-commerce platforms must promote simplicity, transparency, and equity,” he said.

Kalyan stressed that a user-friendly solution would protect customers and foster greater trust among millions of users.

He also urged Amazon to look into a simpler resolution, as millions of users are facing this issue. PTI STH ROH