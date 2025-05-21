Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan condemns terrorism, calls it cowardice

Vijayawada, May 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday condemned terrorism, describing it as a cowardly act targeting innocent and unarmed civilians across the nation.

Speaking to reporters at Gannavaram airport, Kalyan said war occurs between equals, but terrorism preys on the defenceless, emphasising that such crimes are not acts of bravery but cruel assaults deliberately aimed at those unable to defend themselves.

“When a bullet is fired anywhere, its echo is felt across India,” Kalyan added, calling for national unity to resist all forms of terror that threaten India’s social fabric and internal peace.

Kalyan also said the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits remains a dark chapter in India’s history—a tragedy the nation must never forget.

He urged citizens to reject violence and remain vigilant to protect democratic values and innocent lives from terror-driven destruction. PTI MS STH SSK