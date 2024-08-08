Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka Forest Minister to resolve elephant issues

Amaravati/Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday met Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre to resolve issues arising out of the elephant movement between the two states.

The deputy chief minister, who also handles the forest department, requested the cooperation of the Karnataka government as the movement of jumbos from the neighbouring state's border districts to Andhra Pradesh is more.

"I am happy as the Karnataka government is extending cooperation to solve these issues, especially by agreeing to give eight kumkis (trained elephants) to Andhra Pradesh," said Kalyan in an official release.

Among other issues discussed, the Janasena party chief said that Karnataka has seized illegal red sanders worth Rs 140 crore and the two governments will come to a decision on this issue after further deliberations.

Further, they also discussed how to save the forests by using technology, including incorporating the possibility of satellite surveillance in the future.

The actor-politician noted that Karnataka's request for suitable land to build facilities for its pilgrims who frequent Tirupati and Srisailam temples will be forwarded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Cabinet.

Kalyan also called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. PTI STH KH