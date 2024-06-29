Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan offered prayers at the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district of Telangana on Saturday.

Kalyan, who arrived at the temple by road from Hyderabad, was accorded a traditional welcome by officials at the temple and the priests blessed him.

This was Kalyan's first visit to the temple after the runaway success of his party Jana Sena and the NDA in the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman at Kondagattu, had performed special puja at the Kondagattu Hanuman temple before embarking on his 'Varahi Yatra' in Andhra ahead of the Assembly polls.

The actor-turned-politician, who visited the temple for the first time after assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister, was given a rousing welcome by his supporters and fans at several places on his way to the shrine.