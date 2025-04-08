Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan orders probe after JEE aspirants miss exam due to convoy jam

Visakhapatnam, 8 April (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the allegations that traffic restrictions for the passage of his convoy caused delays for some students who were on their way to the JEE exam centre here.

Kalyan directed the Vishakapatnam police to examine the exact duration of the traffic halt, road conditions near exam centers, and the status of service road traffic flow.

No student should suffer due to administrative movements; our responsibility is to ensure their future is not hindered by protocol, said Pawan Kalyan in the press release issued late on Monday.

The police have been asked to investigate whether the traffic regulations affected students' access to the examination centers and if alternate routes were managed properly that morning.

After the allegations from parents, the city police denied any link to the Kalyan's convoy which they said passed after 8:41 am, while students were supposed to report much earlier.

The Deputy CM maintained that he always insisted on public convenience during tours, and the government policy allowed only brief traffic regulation for VIP movements.

According to the Deputy CM's office, party leaders are regularly advised against processions, garlands, or activities that cause public or traffic disturbances during official visits.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the YSRCP accused Kalyan of "denying justice" to over 20 students who missed their JEE Mains examination due to his convoy’s disruptive roadshow.

The party criticised Janasena leaders for garlanding Kalyan on the BRTS road in Vizag, which they claimed led to severe traffic congestion and delayed several students by nearly 50 minutes on the crucial exam day.

Dismissing police denials as "baseless", the YSRCP demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh intervene and coordinate with the Centre.

They also questioned why Kalyan, despite ordering a probe, has not yet assured support to the affected students.

