Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan pays homage to mortal remains of Pahalgam terror victim

Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday paid homage to Pahalgam terror attack victim S Madhusudan at Kavali in Nellore district.

The mortal remains of Madhusudhan were flown to Chennai from Delhi in the early hours of Thursday and were later taken to Nellore by an ambulance.

Kalyan interacted with the deceased family members, sharing their grief and empathising with them as friends, family members and relatives mourned his loss.

Janasena party shared the video footage of Kalyan calling on the family members and paying tributes to Madhusudan.

Madhusudan, who was an IT employee from Nellore district, is settled in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Nellore district Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth confirmed that Kalyan would pay tributes to Madhusudan in Kavali.

"Madhusudan's mortal remains arrived at his native place in Kavali in the morning. Cremation is scheduled in Kavali. Today, Deputy CM is coming to pay respects to his (Madhusudan) body," Kanth told PTI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila paid tributes to JC Chandra Mouli, the second Pahalgam terror victim from the southern state, in Visakhapatnam.

Mouli’s cremation is scheduled for Friday morning as family members are awaiting the arrival of his two US-based daughters.

Nageshwar Rao, Mouli’s relative, said the daughters are expected to arrive by Thursday evening.

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also on Thursday paid tributes to the terror victims during an internal party meeting.

"We all know about the incident in Pahalgam. Let us pay homage to them for two minutes," said Reddy, and two minutes' silence was observed by the party leaders. PTI STH KH