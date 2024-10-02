Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan renounces 11-day penance at Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited the Tirumala temple here and renounced his 11-day penance (Prayaschitta Deekhsa), which he undertook to atone for the alleged sins of the previous YSRCP government at the hill shrine.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by his daughters Aadhya Konidela and Palina Anjani Konidela.

“Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan who undertook an 11-day penance for the protection of Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Wednesday and renounced his penance,” said an official press release.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried 'Varahi Declaration' book with him to the deity, the contents of which he will reveal in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

“Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan had Tirumala Srivari (deity) darshanam (visit) today. Pawan Kalyan took Varahi Declaration book along with him,” said a Janasena press release.

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple. Following his visit to the deity, the Janasena founder had lunch at Matrasri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Annadana (blessed food) centre.

Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

“Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents,” said a Janasena press release.

The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.