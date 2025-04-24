Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to pay respects to Pahalgam terror victim in Nellore

Amaravati, Apr 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will pay tributes to S Madhusudan in Nellore district, one of the 26 tourists shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Phalagam, a top police official said on Thursday.

Nellore district Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth confirmed to PTI that Kalyan will attend Madhusudan's cremation later in the day.

"Madhusudan's mortal remains arrived at his native place in Kavali in the morning. Cremation is scheduled in Kavali. Today, Deputy CM is coming to pay respects to his (Madhusudan) body," Kanth told PTI.

Madhusudan, a software engineer settled in Bengaluru, was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 when he was on a holiday with his family.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila paid tributes to JC Chandra Mouli, the second Pahalgam terror victim from the southern state, in Visakhapatnam. PTI STH KH