Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to undertake 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara

Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said he will undertake an 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara for the alleged adulteration of animal fats in Tirupati laddus.

The actor-politician said he will begin the ritualistic penance from Sunday at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Namburu in Guntur district.

"After undertaking the 11-day penance, I will visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy," said Kalyan in a post on 'X', and appealed to the deity to grant him the power to do the ritualistic sanitisation to undo the alleged sins committed by the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Further, the Janasena founder wondered how Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees and board members could be oblivious to these alleged irregularities.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for their unique taste.

Naidu's allegations sparked a massive public outcry across the country.