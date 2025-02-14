Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Feb 14 (PTI) Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the renowned Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at Palani in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Friday.

He was received by the officials of the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Muruga. He performed a special puja at the temple.

"I prayed to Lord Murugan for the wellbeing of the country, Tamil Nadu, and the people," the Deputy Chief Minister said emerging from the temple.

Speaking to reporters, he said steps will be taken to operate bus service between Palani and Tirupati. He would prevail upon the Centre to run a train service between these two spiritual destinations, Kalyan said. PTI JSP KH