Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits injured son in Singapore hospital

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met his youngest son Mark Shankar in Singapore hospital, where he is receiving treatment for burn injuries and lung complications due to smoke inhalation he sustained from a fire accident at a school in the Southeast Asian country, Janasena party sources said.

Mark Shankar is steadily recovering, a press release from the party noted.

Kalyan flew to Singapore from Hyderabad on Tuesday night and went directly to the hospital where he met his son.

"Tests are being conducted to assess the health impact caused by smoke inhalation, and his condition is gradually improving,” the press release added.

Shankar was shifted from the emergency ward to a private room on Wednesday morning IST and the doctors said that medical observation and further tests will continue for the next three days, the release stated.