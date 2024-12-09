Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's office receives threat calls

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) An anonymous person made calls threatening to "kill" Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his office received those calls, officials said.

Targeting the Deputy Chief Minister, the person sent derogatory text messages, an official release said on Monday.

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said the press release. The staff manning the Janasena founder's office apprised the actor - politician and also senior police officials of the threatening calls. PTI STH ADB