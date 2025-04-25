Andhra DGP orders all Pakistanis in the state to leave by April 27

Amaravati, April 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday ordered all Pakistani nationals residing in the state to leave by April 27.

The DGP’s order comes in the wake of the Centre revoking all visas issued to Pakistanis from April 27 in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“Pakistan nationals present in Andhra Pradesh should leave the country by April 27,” said Gupta in a press release, adding that the Union Home Ministry is taking stringent measures in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack.

The union government has cancelled the visas issued to Pakistanis under Foreigners Act, 1946, said the release, adding that the neighbouring country’s nationals who came on medical visas should leave by April 29.

However, it noted that these rules do not apply to long-term, diplomatic and official visas.

The DGP ordered officials to identify Pakistanis living anywhere in the southern state to repatriate them.

Further, he said if any Pakistani overstays, violating Union Home Ministry’s norms, action will be taken as per law.

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh – JC Chandra Mouli (68) and S Madhusudan (45) – were shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. PTI STH ROH