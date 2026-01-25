Andhra DISCOMs secure higher national ratings after reforms: Minister

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said on Sunday that the state’s power distribution companies have secured higher national-level ratings after comprehensive reforms by the NDA coalition government.

The state energy minister said the reforms revived a power sector that had weakened during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, enabling DISCOMs to improve their financial and operational performance.

"The NDA coalition government’s comprehensive power sector reforms have enabled Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs to secure improved national-level ratings," Kumar said in a press release.

According to the minister, the improved ratings were reflected in the latest annual report released by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) under the Union Ministry of Power.

He said measures such as reducing technical and commercial losses, improving billing and collection efficiency, and ensuring the timely release of government subsidies played a key role in strengthening DISCOM finances.

Kumar added that the TDP-led NDA government prioritised the power sector immediately after assuming office to rescue DISCOMs from a debt trap.

He reiterated that the state government’s objective is to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial, and agricultural consumers.

The minister said the government plans to cut electricity tariffs by Rs 1.19 per unit over the next three years while bolstering the power sector financially. PTI MS SSK