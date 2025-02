Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday embarked on a tour of temples in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

First he reached Kerala and offered prayers at Sri Agasthya Maharshi temple near Kochi.

"Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan embarked on a tour of temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu today. As part of this programme, he reached Kochi Airport in Kerala a little while ago," said a statement from Janasena. PTI STH ADB