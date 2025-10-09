Andhra Dy CM outlines 100-day roadmap to resolve fishermen's issues in Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday presented a 100-day roadmap to address fishermen's issues in this district, interacting with local fishermen and officials.

Highlighting the government's intent to take 'practical measures' rather than symbolic gestures, Kalyan said preliminary solutions would be prepared for every issue raised by fishermen within 100 days.

"We will ensure fishermen's lives are secure and address their problems practically. A 100-day roadmap with preliminary solutions for every issue will be prepared," said Kalyan in a Janasena party press release.

Discussions are ongoing with fishermen in Machilipatnam and Antarvedi on fishing and fish landing issues. A harmonious solution will be found and all problems will have preliminary solutions within 100 days, he assured.

The deputy CM further said that fishermen highlighted several issues, especially coastal erosion. Uppada coast recedes nearly 25 meters annually and the NDA coalition government aims for a permanent solution soon, he said.

Discussions were held with the District Collector and senior officials over construction of a protective coastal wall with an estimation of over Rs 300 crore under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, is essential, said Kalyan.

Alleged harbor design flaws from the erstwhile YSRCP government are causing damage to boat and fishing nets, said Kalyan, adding that an expert committee will explore corrective measures.

On pollution, Kalyan emphasised that industries must operate without harming livelihoods while pollution audits along Uppada coast will be completed within a week.

The Janasena chief said that the industrial development must maintain environmental balance, as aquaculture provides employment to lakhs and generates Rs 1.3 lakh crore revenue.

Further, he underscored that the NDA alliance government 'work transcends party lines'.